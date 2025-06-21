KUCHING, June 21 — A special one-day sitting of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) has been scheduled for July 7, according to a letter sighted by The Borneo Post.

The letter, signed by DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, has been circulated to all assembly members.

However, it does not disclose the agenda of the sitting, which is set to begin at 9am.

When asked about it at an event here today, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said only that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would be “tabling something” during the sitting, without providing further details. — The Borneo Post