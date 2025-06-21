CHUKAI, June 21 — The National Unity Ministry is implementing various initiatives to boost youth participation in Rukun Tetangga (RT) activities, said Deputy Minister K. Saraswathy.

She said this includes introducing the Progressive Rukun Tetangga Area (KRT) concept, which involves community-based economic projects aimed at increasing household income, particularly among young people.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of RT. What started as a community safety team has now grown to include initiatives such as the Unity Squad and patrol units, among others.

“Therefore, we are encouraging more young people to join RT so they can play an active role within their communities,” she told reporters after officiating the Terengganu-level Unity Week celebration at Arena Square here today.

Also present was state Welfare, Women’s Development, Family and National Unity Committee chairman Maliaman Kassim.

Saraswathy said there are currently 8,565 KRT nationwide, including more than 500 in Terengganu, serving as the backbone of the government’s efforts to foster community unity.

She said this reflects the growing spirit of volunteerism and consensus among Malaysians.

“RTs also play an important role in addressing issues or tensions within communities, including incidents that go viral on social media. They consistently work together with authorities such as the Royal Malaysia Police to help defuse such situations,” she said. — Bernama