KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has expressed gratitude to supporters of her husband, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, following the High Court’s decision to grant the ex-prime minister a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) yesterday.

In a message posted on Facebook, she thanked those who shared open letters, videos, and social media posts about Najib’s leadership.

Rosmah said it was “comforting” to see that her husband’s legacy continues to be appreciated by many Malaysians.

“Yesterday's DNAA verdict for my husband was truly a blessing from Allah, made possible through your continuous prayers and well-wishes.

“We pray that this marks the beginning of better days ahead,” she said.

Special mention was given to those who were physically present in court to support Najib and to those who expressed their joy online.

Rosmah also disclosed that she was absent from court yesterday because she had spent the previous night caring for her granddaughter, who had a high fever.

Rosmah ended her note with warm wishes for the weekend and a prayer for continued blessings on Najib’s supporters.

Yesterday, the High Court granted Najib a conditional discharge in his final SRC International case involving RM27 million, due to prolonged trial delays.

Najib still has the main 1MDB trial pending.