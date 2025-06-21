SHAH ALAM, June 21 — Police have launched an investigation into a bullying incident involving a female student in the toilet of a secondary school in Klang.

Klang Utara police chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said the incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media. A police report was lodged at 12.53pm today.

“Police take all forms of bullying seriously, especially when it involves students. Firm action will be taken to ensure public safety and maintain order. The motive behind the altercation is still under investigation,” he said in a statement.

Vijaya also urged the public not to spread speculation or unfounded claims that could cause public anxiety.

“Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Inspector Mohamad Izroy Kamarulzaman at 014-818 3519 to assist in the investigation,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The two-minute video shows a female student surrounded by a group of girls inside a toilet. She is questioned before being slapped and struck on the body. — Bernama