KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in seven states and the Federal Territory of Labuan, expected to last until 5 pm today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said the warning covers the entire states of Perlis, Kedah, and Penang, as well as parts of Perak (Larut, Matang, and Selama).

A similar weather warning was issued for Johor, specifically the Kota Tinggi area; Sarawak, covering Subis, Miri, Marudi, and Limbang; and several areas in Sabah, including the Interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort), the west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, and Kota Belud), and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Kudat), as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan. — Bernama



