KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) capability in tackling terrorism threats has not only been recognised at the regional level but also by global powers such as the United States, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said this was evident in the trust placed by the US in PDRM’s expertise to carry out the rehabilitation of two Malaysian detainees previously held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“This shows that in this particular case, the PDRM’s Special Branch possesses expertise and competence that convinced a major power like the United States.

“It means we can stand as equals in efforts to address terrorism threats so they do not pose a danger within our own country,” he said during the handover ceremony of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) post at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

Media reports previously stated that the US had repatriated two Malaysian citizens in December 2024, after they had been detained at Guantanamo Bay for 18 years.

The two individuals involved, Mohammed Farik Amin, 49, and Mohammed Nazir Lep, 48, are currently undergoing a comprehensive rehabilitation process that includes social support services, welfare assistance, and health screening before being reunited with their families.

Saifuddin said it was crucial for the country to have a capable IGP, such as the 14th IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who played a key role in the repatriation of the two men.

He praised Razarudin’s composure when engaging with various US agencies, including the CIA and FBI, in resolving the matter.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin stressed that the appointment of an IGP was not an award but a responsibility and burden that must be shouldered with full accountability.

He said this was because the IGP was not only accountable to the nation but also to the entire police force under his leadership.

Earlier at the ceremony, Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was officially appointed as the 15th IGP, succeeding Razarudin, effective today.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by Saifuddin and attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and senior PDRM officers. — Bernama