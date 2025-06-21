PUCHONG, June 21 — A fire has reportedly broke out at a factory along Kampung Lembah Kinrara here this afternoon, destroying about 80 per cent of the building.

The Star cited Selangor Fire and Rescue Department saying the Puchong fire station received a distress call at 12.15pm and deployed a team to the site on Jalan Lembah Kinrara.

“Firefighters reached the scene at 12.22pm and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway,” said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar.

“As of now, no victims have been reported,” he added.

Meanwhile, Free Malaysia Today wrote citing the Puchong Fire and Rescue Department that the factory — which measured approximately 100 feet by 120 feet — was 80 per cent damaged.

“Updates will be provided in due course,” it reportedly said.





