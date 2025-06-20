MELAKA, June 20 — The post-mortem results of a three-month-old baby who died after being accidentally pinned under his father’s arm indicate that the infant suffered lung injuries.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the injuries were likely caused by the pressure that made it difficult for the baby to breathe.

“The post-mortem conducted by Dr Muhammad Khairul Afizal classified the case as ‘pending laboratory investigation’, and several samples have been taken for toxicology testing at the Melaka Chemistry Department,” he said in a statement today.

The post-mortem on the baby’s father, Nuruleffendy Ibrahim, 35, found a blockage and two closed heart valves, but no other physical injuries on the deceased.

“The post-mortem result has been classified as ‘Ischemic Heart Disease’,” he said.

The baby is believed to have been accidentally pinned under his father’s arm after the latter suffered a heart attack at their home in Kampung Perigi Hang Tuah here yesterday morning.

The victim was found unconscious by his mother, Azura Abdul Malik Yaher, 37, who had returned home to take the youngest of their three children for a routine baby jab at a health clinic. — Bernama