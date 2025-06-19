KOTA KINABALU, June 19 — Sabah DAP MP Datuk Chan Foong Hin has cautioned against the rising political rhetoric that divides parties into "local" and "national" blocs, calling it a “false dichotomy” that oversimplifies Sabah’s political dynamics as the 17th state election (PRN17) approaches.

Chan noted that localism has always been a key element of Sabah’s political identity, but one that has coexisted with national coalitions over time.

“It’s not fair to divide parties as either ‘local’ or ‘national.’ Leaders from so-called national parties are Sabahans too. They’ve been here, working on local issues and championing rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

His comments come as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) mulls its election strategy amid tensions with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) and growing sentiment that Sabah should be led by a purely local bloc.

“Pakatan Harapan has UPKO, a local party. BN has PBRS. These are Sabah-rooted organisations. And many of us in DAP and PKR are Sabahans ourselves. So how do we say what’s ‘local’ and what’s not?”

Chan reflected on his decision to join politics in 2007 when most local parties were under the BN coalition.

“I believed in reform and in fighting for justice across Malaysia. That’s why I joined DAP. We’ve stood up for Sabah in Parliament many times. You can’t lump all national parties into one box and call them oppressors,” he said.

He warned that using the “Sabah for Sabahans” narrative as a political campaign tool risks dividing communities and misrepresenting governance structures.

“This sentiment is stirred up for political reasons. But the truth is, even local parties like GRS and Warisan compete with each other. It’s not a clear-cut local vs national fight — it's about delivery, not slogans,” he said.

Chan added that no party, whether local or national, can effectively fight for Sabah’s rights without maintaining a cooperative relationship with the federal government.

“With Pakatan in the state government now, we’ve resolved 13 MA63 issues so far. Only four remain: the 40% net revenue return, the Continental Shelf Act, one-third parliamentary representation, and stamp duty revenue rights.

“All of these are complex and require meaningful negotiation with the federal level. That doesn’t change no matter who wins the election,” he said.

Chan also pointed out that civil servants handle the technical groundwork while politicians set policy directions, underscoring the need for collaboration.

“People forget that. These documents and discussions are handled by the bureaucracy. Politicians come and go, but the federal system remains. If you're serious about Sabah’s rights, you work with it — not against it,” he said.

While acknowledging perceptions that Sarawak has been more successful in securing federal concessions, Chan said this was not due to a stronger local identity but rather effective strategy and communication.

“One example is Sabah’s longstanding control over its ports, which has been preserved and recognised. Sarawak, on the other hand, recently ‘regained’ control over theirs.

“Sarawak always tells a good story. They’re very public about their achievements. Sabah takes a softer approach. That doesn’t mean we’ve done less,” he said.

Chan concluded that the focus should be on results, not labels.

“At the end of the day, what matters is who gets the job done,” he said.