KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A funeral prayer was held today for former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, who died on Tuesday morning at the age of 76.

Over the past two days, relatives, friends, and political figures gathered at his family’s residence in Bangsar to pay their final respects.

Among those present yesterday were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, MIC president Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Around 60 people attended today’s final rites.

The funeral procession began around 1.40pm, led by Palanivel’s four sons dressed in white dhotis. They carried the casket from inside the house to the porch, where prayers were performed.

Outside the house, an Indian female Rela officer directed traffic, ensuring the procession moved smoothly.

Family members and relatives took turns offering their final respects, chanting prayer mantras, including the Shiva Mantra.

The casket was closed at approximately 2.54pm and draped with Palanivel’s wife’s wedding saree, predominantly red with a broad blue panel.

Palanivel’s sons, along with others present, carried the casket to a brown Toyota Vellfire belonging to Malaysian Indian Casket, which transported it to the Sentul Hindu Crematorium.

The vehicle departed around 3.05pm, accompanied by a convoy of four other cars with hazard lights on. The procession moved slowly toward the crematorium, where the cremation was scheduled to take place after the prayers.

Palanivel, who also served as the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, passed away on Tuesday morning at Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 8am.

He led MIC from 2010 to 2015, strengthening the party’s role within Barisan Nasional (BN) and enhancing educational opportunities for ethnic Indians through the Maju Institute of Educational Development and AIMST University.

Palanivel was first elected as Hulu Selangor MP in 1990, serving four consecutive terms before losing the seat in 2008. He returned to Parliament in 2013 as Cameron Highlands MP.