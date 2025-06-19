PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has filed civil action against two channels on the Telegram platform, namely “Edisi Siasat” and “Edisi Khas”.

Both channels were identified as spreading content that violated provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which has the potential to erode trust in public institutions and affect public order.

MCMC in a statement today said the action was the first of its kind taken against a social media platform provider, especially since Telegram is an Application Service Provider (Class) [ASP(C)] licensee.

“This follows Telegram’s serious failure to address the content that has been repeatedly reported to them, despite various efforts of negotiation and cooperation made by MCMC,” it said.

Given the unsatisfactory level of compliance, MCMC said it had applied for and successfully obtained an interim injunction order from the High Court as a last resort to stop the dissemination of the harmful content and prevent the re-publication of such content.

This action is taken to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and public interests continue to be protected.

According to MCMC, Telegram will be given due space to present its defence in line with the principles of justice and fundamental rights.

“MCMC as a regulatory body would like to remind that all social media platform providers are responsible for the content published in their respective digital spaces,” the commission said. — Bernama