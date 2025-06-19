KOTA BARU, June 19 — The body of a man was found floating in a river near Kampung Tualang Tinggi in Pasir Puteh yesterday.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said police received a report about the discovery at around 3.30pm.

“A team from the Selising Police Station and Pasir Puteh District Police Headquarters was dispatched to the scene and found the body in the river,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Initial checks found no signs of foul play at the location.

The body has been sent to Tengku Anis Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama