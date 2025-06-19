KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The average monthly salary and wages of Malaysian employees stood at RM3,332 in 2022, reflecting an annual growth rate of 3.7 per cent as compared to RM2,590 in 2015, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has revealed.

According to the Economic Census 2023 Employment and Salaries & Wages Statistics report released today, those employed in the mining and quarrying sectors earned the highest monthly wages at RM9,422 in 2022 (2015: RM7,980).

This was followed by the manufacturing (RM3,513), services (RM3,493), and construction (RM2,536) sectors — all reflecting steady wage growth since 2015.

The agriculture sector remained the lowest-paid, with average monthly wages at RM1,827 in 2022, compared to RM1,463 in 2015.

In terms of skill levels, semi-skilled workers made up the majority of full-time employees in 2022, comprising 59.8 per cent or 5.6 million of the total full-time paid workforce of 8.6 million.

Skilled workers accounted for 22.3 per cent, recording a 3.1 per cent annual growth rate since 2015, while low-skilled workers made up 17.9 per cent of the workforce with a 3.5 per cent annual growth rate.

Average monthly salaries for skilled workers stood at RM6,967 in 2022 (2015: RM6,277), reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5 per cent.

Semi-skilled workers earned RM2,548 in 2022 (2015: RM1,832), with a CAGR of 4.8 per cent, while low-skilled workers saw their wages rise to RM1,798 (2015: RM1,280), with a CAGR of 5 per cent.

Geographically, the workforce remained heavily concentrated in Selangor, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, and Johor — which together accounted for 56 per cent of the national total in 2022.

By establishment size, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) continued to dominate employment in the services sector, with 6.5 million people employed in 2022.

In contrast, large enterprises employed 3.5 million people, or 34.8 per cent of the workforce.

Within MSMEs, 70.2 per cent of employees were engaged in the services sector, particularly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as food and beverage subsectors.

“The salaries and wages gap between MSMEs and large enterprises in Malaysia remained substantial, reflecting structural differences in scale and productivity.

“Workers in large enterprises earned on average 47.5 per cent more than those in MSMEs.

“Average monthly salaries and wages of employees in large enterprises stood at RM4,145, compared with RM2,810 in MSMEs,” the report stated.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the report offered a clear snapshot of the nation’s labour landscape.

“A deeper understanding towards labour cost and employment patterns is key to inclusive growth development and uplifting the nation's competitiveness,” he said.

The full report is available on DOSM’s official portal.