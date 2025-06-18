KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Incumbent Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain is set to retire after serving out of his appointment contract, fuelling speculation as to who will succeed him.

As a civil servant, Razarudin was initially slated for mandatory retirement in 2023, but had his tenure extended for two years on a “contract after retirement” basis.

With Razarudin due to step down on June 22, three contenders have emerged at the forefront of the nation’s top cop post.

Malay Mail takes a look at who these frontrunners are:

Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay

As the second-in-command, deputy IGP Ayob Khan is widely considered the leading candidate to succeed Razarudin.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, addresses the media during special conference at Bukit Aman.January 23, 2024. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

A native Kedahan, Ayob Khan graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and joined the force in 1991.

He started out as an Assistant Superintendent in Bukit Aman’s Special Branch in 1993 and worked his way up to become one of its most senior officers, leading the department’s counter-terrorism division (E8) in 2016.

As E8 principal assistant director, Ayob Khan made a name for himself where he was at the forefront of the hunt for the Islamic State (IS) militants in the country, leading crackdowns on the their domestic activities.

In 2019, Ayob Khan also led several operations against individuals suspected of supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) — a separatist and terrorist group that had been active in Sri Lanka until its official defeat in 2009.

He was later promoted to Johor police chief and became the directors for both Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and Criminal Investigation Department prior to his appointment as deputy IGP.

Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim

Azmi is currently serving as Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director after having joined the force in 1987.

Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim speaks to the press during the launching of the 90th Annual General Delegates Meeting of Koperasi PDRM Berhad at Seri Pacific Hotel. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from UiTM Shah Alam.

Prior to his current posting, Azmi also previously served as Petaling Jaya police chief, Kuala Lumpur police chief and later Bukit Aman’s Management Department director.

He is also currently the chairman of Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia Berhad (KPDRM), a cooperative established primarily for the members of the Royal Malaysia Police aimed at providing various financial and social services to its members.

Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail

As Special Branch director, Mohd Khalid was only recently appointed to lead Bukit Aman’s key intelligence agency in 2023.

He previously served as a deputy director in the same department.

As Special Branch director, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was only recently appointed to lead Bukit Aman’s key intelligence agency in 2023. — Picture via Facebook/Polis Diraja Malaysia

However, not much information is publicly available about him, except the fact that Mohd Khalid will not be the first Special Branch director to assume the IGP post.

These include his predecessors, namely Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador who were appointed IGPs, a departure from conventional protocol where the deputy IGP usually takes over.