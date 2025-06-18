KOTA KINABALU, June 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will charge two Sabah assemblymen and a civilian in court this month over a corruption scandal involving mining licenses in the state, according to Sinar Harian.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki told reporters that the individuals are in the process of being arrested and notified about their court dates.

“There are two suspects who are state assemblymen and one civilian. We are in the process of arresting them and informing them of their court dates,” Azam was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

“I cannot reveal the exact date yet, but I can confirm they will be charged in court this month,” he was quoted as saying.

The impending charges are believed to be linked to a high-profile graft scandal exposed last year involving Sabah assemblymen, Sinar Harian reported.

Azam also said that the MACC is working with the state’s Corruption Court to finalise the prosecution date, with suspects currently being called in for interviews.

Addressing questions about a video allegedly implicating the assemblymen, Azam clarified that the investigation is not solely dependent on the video evidence.

“Such cases are complex, and we do not rely solely on video evidence. Other evidence and witness statements are critical to the investigation. Whether the video is authentic or not, it will be evaluated alongside other evidence,” he said, according to Sinar Harian.

The MACC chief added that the agency has submitted the findings to prosecutors for further action.

The corruption scandal, which centres on Sabah’s mineral mining licenses, made headlines last year and is now set to result in criminal charges against the three individuals involved.

Azam stressed that further details will be revealed once the legal process is complete.