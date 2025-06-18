KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Malaysia’s capital city is very much safe despite two separate shooting cases in Brickfields and Cheras recently, the country’s top policeman said today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said both incidents were not random public shootings, but believed to have been triggered by disputes between the victims and the gunmen, with specific motives involved, Bernama reported today.

“As stated by Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, the incidents involved targeted individuals and arose from conflicts that originated outside the capital area,” he was quoted as saying.

“There is no need for public concern, as security around Kuala Lumpur remains under control.”

Razarudin added that following the incidents, the Kuala Lumpur police have intensified patrols and operations to ensure continued public order.

The first shooting incident occurred last Friday at a restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan in Brickfields.

The second incident took place late last night on Jalan Loke Yew in Cheras.

Rusdi reportedly said that the cases are believed to be connected to smuggling activities in Sibu, Sarawak.