JOHOR BARU, June 18 — The Johor government has allocated over RM2 million to upgrade the digital systems of the state’s Land and Mines Office (PTG) to improve transaction processes, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced today.

Of the total, RM1.55 million is earmarked for upgrading the Computerised Land Registration System (SPTB) portal.

“This includes enhancements to the Johor PTG’s e-submission, e-search, and e-consent digital services. Online private searches for strata titles are now available and will soon be extended to landed titles as well,” he said in a statement.

An additional RM500,000 has been allocated for developing the e-SBKS system, scheduled to launch in September.

“The e-SBKS system will significantly reduce the time required for land grant returns from 510 days to just 53 days per transaction,” Onn Hafiz said.

He added that the state government is also considering raising the levy fee for property acquisition approvals by foreign interests to address operational costs.

“The proposed levy increase is from two per cent with a minimum of RM20,000 to three per cent with a minimum of RM30,000.

“Additionally, the registration fee for land transfer transactions involving properties valued at RM500,000 and above will see an additional RM500 charge for every RM100,000 increase in property valuation,” he explained.

Onn Hafiz said the proposal was discussed with stakeholders, including the Johor Real Estate and Housing Developers Association of Malaysia (Rehda) and the Johor Bar Committee.

He noted that the levy rate for foreign property acquisitions has remained unchanged since 2014, while land transfer registration fees have not been revised since 2004.

“This initiative demonstrates the state government’s commitment to enhancing public service delivery, making it more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the people’s needs,” he said.

The improvements aim to ease processes for residents, expedite land transaction approvals, and bolster investor confidence in Johor’s public service system.

Onn Hafiz also highlighted additional work process enhancements by the Johor PTG, which have significantly shortened processing times.

“For instance, approvals for foreign interests have been reduced from 70 to 21 days, while local transactions have been cut from 14 to seven days,” he added.