KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Political leaders today paid their final respects to former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, who passed away yesterday morning at the age of 76.

DAP leaders M. Kulasegaran and Teresa Kok expressed their condolences, calling his death a significant loss to the nation.

“In Parliament, he was honest and frank. Even though he was from the opposing side, he was always accommodating and good-natured,” said Kulasegaran at Palanivel’s family home in Bangsar.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok remembered him as a gentleman during his tenure in government.

“I had a good relationship with both him and Tun Samy Vellu. Whenever I faced issues in my constituency, they stepped in to help. I’m grateful for all his advice. His passing is truly a loss to the nation. May he rest in peace,” she said.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan arrived later around 12pm to offer his condolences to Palanivel’s family.

Despite the two’s past differences during the 2014–2015 MIC leadership crisis — which saw Saravanan filing a defamation suit later resolved with an apology from Palanivel in 2016 — Saravanan described his passing as a great loss to the political world and acknowledged his contributions to the Indian community.

Palanivel, who also served as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, died yesterday morning at Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 8am.

The former MIC president led the party from 2010 to 2015, strengthening its influence within Barisan Nasional (BN) and expanding educational opportunities for ethnic Indians through the Maju Institute of Educational Development and the founding of AIMST University.

He was first elected as the Hulu Selangor MP in 1990, serving four consecutive terms before losing the seat in 2008. He later returned to Parliament in 2013 as the Cameron Highlands MP.

