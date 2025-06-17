PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — Singer Naim Daniel pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing sexual assault against a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in May.

Naim Daniel, whose full name is Muhammad Naim Daniel Baharin, 28, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Datin M Kunasundary in a closed-door proceeding.

He is accused of committing the offence against the teenager at a hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, at 8.56 am on May 19.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), which carries a sentence of up to 20 years imprisonment and caning, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin appeared for the prosecution, while Naim Daniel was represented by counsels Mohd Irwan Sumadi and Datuk Amirul Ridzuan Hanif.

The court subsequently allowed bail at RM12,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court. The case has been fixed for mention on August 18.

On June 4, the media reported that a well-known actor and singer had been arrested by police over allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a hotel in Selangor. —Bernama