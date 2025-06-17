KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Malaysian Government is closely monitoring the escalating conflict in Iran following Israel’s recent military strikes, but has yet to make any decision regarding the evacuation of Malaysians currently in the region.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that, so far, no decision has been made to bring home Malaysians from the affected areas.

“Not yet,” he replied briefly when asked after officiating the SASANA Symposium at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, here today.

Also present were the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Bank Negara Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour and Treasury director-general Datuk Johan Mahmood @ Johan Mahmood Merican.

Last Friday, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly killing several high-ranking military officials and scientists. In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at several locations in Israel, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no Malaysians in Iran have been reported affected by the attacks. — Bernama