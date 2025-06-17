PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — The Optometry Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament this October, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the proposed legislation would serve as a dedicated legal framework to regulate all aspects of the optometry profession in Malaysia.

“It will be a stand-alone Act governing the practice, training, registration and scope of duties for optometrists, distinct from opticians,” he told reporters after launching the Primary Eye Care Service Guidelines for the Optometry Profession today.

Dr Dzulkefly added that the Bill is also expected to cover online sales of optical products, as well as enforcement provisions and penalties to safeguard consumer safety.

“This legislation is crucial in elevating optometry as a recognised, qualified, safe and effective professional field,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly highlighted the critical role of optometrists in the primary healthcare system, particularly in the early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, glaucoma and other retinal conditions.

“Optometrists are not only responsible for managing refractive errors, they also serve as a vital frontline in identifying eye diseases linked to NCDs,” he said.

He acknowledged that Malaysia has yet to meet the World Health Organisation’s recommended ratio of one optometrist per 10,000 population.

“We are currently at a ratio of 1:16,000, which affects the health system’s capacity to provide equitable and quality eye care services to the people,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly also noted that Malaysia produces only about 200 optometrists annually, reflecting the need for a strategic approach to workforce development through expanded training and capacity building.

Dr Dzulkefly also expressed concern over the low coverage of regular vision screening and the financial burden of treatment, including cataract surgery and the purchase of corrective lenses, which continues to fall on the majority of Malaysians, particularly those in rural areas.

He emphasised the need for a sustainable and progressive financing mechanism to ensure that no one is left behind in accessing quality eye care.

On the newly launched Primary Eye Care Service Guidelines, Dr Dzulkefly described it as a strategic step forward, laying a strong foundation for an ethical, evidence-based and safe framework for private optometric practice.

He added that the implementation of credentialing and privileging would ensure that only qualified and competent optometrists are entrusted with specific clinical responsibilities. — Bernama