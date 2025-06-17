BAGAN DATUK, June 17 — The Bagan Datuk Waterfront Square has transformed the town, once dubbed a “cowboy town”, into an attractive tourist destination, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the development of the square has made the town one of the popular spots among domestic tourists, especially on weekends.

“It has been a game changer. This town used to be called a cowboy town, even described as a backwater, but now I get complaints about traffic congestion every weekend; that’s a good ‘problem’ for this town,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk MP.

He said this when speaking at the official opening of the Bagan Datuk Waterfront Square here today, which was attended by over 500 guests and local residents.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, officially opened the square, which was developed in 2019.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the square consists of several project components, including the construction of the Bagan Datuk Tourist Jetty Terminal, recreational and leisure facilities, as well as the conservation of shoplot façades and road upgrades in the Bagan Datuk town area.

“In addition, the Waterfront Square landscape is enhanced by a coconut shell replica with a fountain, the BD Walk building and a replica of a ‘jong’ (ancient trading vessel), which features children’s playsets and historical exhibits inside and on top of the vessel,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (second from right) tours the revamped Bagan Datuk waterfront on its official launch day June 17, 2025. — Picture from Facebook/Zahid Hamidi

He added that with the development of the square, both locals and visitors can now spend leisure time with their families while enjoying the sunset against the scenic backdrop of the Sungai Perak estuary.

“Other attractions such as children’s ride-on car rentals, local busking groups and stalls have further enlivened the weekend night atmosphere at the square, helping boost the local community’s socio-economic vibrancy,” he said. — Bernama





