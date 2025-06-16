KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — A car wash worker was seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving crashed through a wall and plunged from the third floor of a service apartment parking area at Jalan Klang Lama yesterday evening.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the incident, which occurred at 5.38pm, involved a Toyota Camry driven by a 23-year-old Afghan man.

Initial investigations revealed the worker lost control of the vehicle while attempting to park it after washing. He is believed to have accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the car to smash through the wall and fall to the ground, he said when contacted by Bernama.

The car landed on two other vehicles — a Proton Iriz and a Perodua Myvi, parked at the ground level of the building. Fortunately, no one was inside those vehicles at the time.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the red zone of Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for emergency treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama