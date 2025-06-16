KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli for his excellent service in leading the Ministry of Economy.

“I wish Rafizi all the best – he has carried out his duties admirably,” Anwar was quoted as saying at the Energy Asia 2025 conference.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the Ministry of Economy will remain in place. “At the appropriate time, I will decide which minister or ministry will assume responsibility.”

Addressing speculation that the ministry might be dismantled following Rafizi’s resignation from the Cabinet, Anwar stressed that there was no need to abolish the Ministry of Economy. He explained that the ministry originated as the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department before being elevated to ministerial status during the first Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

“The EPU was an effective agency under the Prime Minister’s Department, and the formation of a dedicated ministry essentially took over the EPU’s functions,” he told the Malay daily. “At present, there is no issue, no problem. So, let’s carry on.”

Earlier, BH reported on the possibility of dissolving the ministry and re-establishing the EPU as a central agency under the Prime Minister’s Department. A source had told BH that the government appeared indifferent to Rafizi’s resignation, which came after his defeat in the recent PKR central leadership elections.

Regarding the resignation of Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Anwar said he had given Nik Nazmi space to reflect on his decision. The Prime Minister added that he had advised Nik Nazmi that it would be better for him to continue serving in his current role.