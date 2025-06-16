BANGI, June 16 — Malaysia is studying to develop artificial intelligence (AI) legislation to address legal complexities in the digital age, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina said she has written to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo to propose a meeting between the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and the Digital Ministry to initiate a discussion on drafting new AI laws.

“I have written to the Digital Minister Gobind about looking into more AI (specific) laws for our country. There should be a meeting between BHEUU and the Digital Ministry,” she said.

Azalina was speaking at a press conference after BHEUU’s monthly assembly and the launch of the National Legal Academy (APN) here today.

She said Malaysia has no specific laws focused on AI because, unlike traditional technologies, AI operates on an entirely different platform.

Azalina said that so far, the only comprehensive AI legislation in the world is the European Union’s AI Act, which sets out clear definitions, responsibilities and categories of AI risks.

Azalina also highlighted Malaysia’s progress in judicial digitalisation, including initiatives like voice-to-text systems and online filings.

“We want the court to be more efficient. So the court is taking in more digital documents, but we want more to be done. We want it to apply not only in Putrajaya but also elsewhere, especially at district courts,” she added. — Bernama