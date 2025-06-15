KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Umno will remain in the federal government to continue championing the Malay and Bumiputera agenda, said party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He described the decision as a strategic move, warning that exiting the government would simply allow another party to take its place.

“If we leave, another party will fill the gap within two hours. We don’t want to be spectators on the sidelines. It is better to be in government, where we can drive new agendas suited to today’s realities,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also the Member of Parliament for Rembau, was speaking after officiating the Cheras Umno division delegates meeting here today.

He cited Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as one of the party’s key focus areas.

Although the portfolio is traditionally under the Human Resources Ministry, he said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had taken the lead in addressing gaps, particularly affecting Malay youths.

“Many are not dropping out because they failed exams, but because they never sat for them. That’s why we introduced the National TVET Policy, the National Tahfiz Policy and several other initiatives,” he said.

Mohamad added that Umno was undertaking internal reforms to adapt to a shifting political landscape, following setbacks in the 2022 general election.

“The political reality now is that no party, anywhere in the world, can govern alone. That era has ended.

“We must be realistic. Although we have 192 divisions, our strategy should focus on constituencies we can win. Political idealism can be misleading and dangerous,” he said.

He also expressed pride in Umno’s internal unity, saying it was one of the few stable parties in the country.

“No one will support a party that’s in disarray. We must maintain harmony and project ourselves as a moderate, peaceful force,” he added. — Bernama



