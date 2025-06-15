KOTA BELUD, June 15 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has emphasised that local parties must remain dominant in Sabah’s political landscape and be prioritised when forming alliances for the upcoming 17th State Election (PRN17).

He said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led government, which was established by local parties, must be preserved, making the upcoming election especially crucial for the coalition.

“We want to continue this government, and that is why I believe this election is extremely important. We must not make the wrong choice. Local parties must be dominant in Sabah’s politics and must be prioritised.

“As for political cooperation, that’s another matter. But GRS, as a local coalition, is vital for us to defend, in line with grassroots sentiment that wants local parties to lead the government,” said Hajiji who is GRS chairman.

“As chairman of GRS, I will ensure this happens,” he said when officiating United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) general congress at Dewan Terbuka Seri Dungkuan, Kampung Rampayan Laut, near here on Sunday.

Hajiji said he would not easily surrender GRS’s rights and struggle to those attempting to undermine the coalition.

As such, he expressed hope that all leaders and members of GRS component parties, including Usno, would go to the ground and explain to the people the essence of GRS’s struggle, which upholds the philosophies of ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’ and “Sabah First.”

“This is the mission of our struggle in GRS. When we say ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’, people should understand there’s no need to explain every detail, it’s simple.

“We must protect our home and avoid internal conflicts. If we fight, others will benefit, and we will lose. So, don’t quarrel. What’s important is that we win the election so we can continue this struggle, help the people, and develop our state,” he said.

Hajiji emphasised that Usno and other component parties within GRS hold equally important roles within the coalition.

“Therefore, I hope Usno, along with its entire leadership and supporters, will unite and give their full effort to ensure GRS wins in the upcoming election.

“That’s why Usno’s participation in GRS is extremely important. Not only Usno, but all component parties in GRS play a crucial role in strengthening the coalition, especially with the election just around the corner.

“Usno must channel its energy together with GRS so that we can regain the people’s mandate. When we formed GRS, we invited the current component parties to join us in defending Sabah’s rights.

“Our intention is sincere and noble, as Sabahans, we must defend our rights as Sabahans. We must be united,” he said.

He added that if only one party were to carry the struggle alone, it would not be able to shoulder such a major task. For that reason, GRS needs all its partners to fulfil the same responsibility, regardless of the party’s size.

“We want to champion the plight of our people who are still left behind and in need of support. We want to uplift the standard of living for those still struggling.

“We want to boost infrastructure and economic development in Sabah which is why, in my view, GRS, as the current government, must be given the mandate once again to govern Sabah after the election,” he said.

In his speech, Hajiji also expressed appreciation for Usno’s commitment to GRS, reflected in its slogan ‘Usno dan GRS berpisah tiada’ as declared by its president, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia. — The Borneo Post



