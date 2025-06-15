KUCHING, June 15 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is taking a more aggressive stance in tackling youth mental health issues by rolling out a series of early intervention initiatives, including mobile counselling services and local community support centres.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the ministry is deeply concerned about the rising incidence of mental health struggles among young people and is committed to providing accessible support through programmes that involve collaboration with parents, schools and community organisations.

“One of our key efforts is deploying counselling buses to targeted areas, making it easier for youths to access psychological support. Many are unaware that they are struggling until they are given an outlet, for example, through art therapy like drawing, which can reveal suppressed emotional distress,” she said.

Speaking at a press conference after officiating the Kem Kapten Keluarga (Family Captain Camp) in Santubong here today, Nancy stressed that recent tragedies involving adolescents underscore the urgent need for early intervention.

She cited a recent case in Melaka where a Form Five student allegedly killed his mother and elder brother.

In addition to supporting youth, the ministry is promoting healthier family dynamics through initiatives such as ‘second honeymoon’ programmes for married couples and parenting awareness sessions for new parents, she said.

The family camp, held in conjunction with the National Father’s Day celebration, was organised by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) and attended by LPPKN chairperson Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

Nancy also urged the public to overcome stigma around mental health and to speak up or seek help when in need.

“In Sarawak, for example, there are many forms of support available for students and communities. What matters most is to talk, whether it is with a friend, a relative or someone you trust,” she said.

In her speech at the event, Nancy highlighted the growing demands placed on fathers in today’s fast-paced society, where emotional, intellectual and social involvement is expected alongside traditional roles.

Quoting findings from the 2024 Father’s Day Public Opinion Survey, she noted that nine out of ten fathers admitted that parenting today is far more challenging than in previous generations.

“The top concerns among fathers are the high cost of living at 84.4 per cent, and the struggle to maintain work-life balance, 72.9 per cent,” she added. — Bernama