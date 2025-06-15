KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Another haj pilgrim from Malaysia has died in the holy city of Makkah, bringing the total number of deaths this haj season to 15.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Nor Azamuddin Ahmad, 56, from group KT073, breathed his last at 5.10pm local time yesterday following a heart attack.

He said the pilgrim had been staying at the Marsa Al Jariah Building, Maktab 81 (PJH-Mahabbateen), and was accompanied by his wife, Rozina Saad, while in the holy land.

“Tabung Haji has completed the death verification process and informed the family in Malaysia of his passing. All matters related to the funeral will be handled by haj officials, insya-Allah,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed that they be granted strength and patience in facing this test.

“Let us all pray that his soul is blessed with divine mercy and placed among the righteous. Amin ya Rabbal ‘alamin,” he said. — Bernama