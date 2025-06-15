KOTA BARU, June 15 — A Kuala Krai District Council member pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of raping a 29-year-old woman who was also his employee.

The accused Muhammad Jaya Murugan Abdullah, 47, made the plea after the charge was read before Judge Zulkifli Abdullah.

According to the charge, the alleged offence took place at a laundromat, Nikiysa 1909 Laundry, at PT 2430, Jalan KCP 2, Krai Central Park, at 2pm on May 29.

He is charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein, representing the accused, applied for bail on the grounds that his client has no prior criminal record, is a community leader within the local Indian population, and is active in business and social initiatives.

“The accused has 12 children, including two stepchildren, and is currently supporting 10 who are still in school. The proposed surety is his biological brother, who works as a plantation manager. Our client is also willing to report regularly to the police station,” the lawyer said.

However, deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli objected to the bail application, citing the seriousness of the charge, and proposed a bail sum of RM30,000 along with additional conditions.

The court allowed the accused a bail of RM15,000 with two local sureties, along with several conditions, including surrendering his passport, reporting to the police every two months, and being strictly prohibited from harassing the victim in any way.

The court set July 15 for mention. — Bernama