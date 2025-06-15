JOHOR BAHRU, June 15 — Johor Police Chief CP Datuk M. Kumar has denied the authenticity of a viral TikTok video allegedly showing an individual resembling him receiving aid from a man going by the name of “Datok Abdul Malik”.

In a statement yesterday, Kumar said the video was false and had been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“The video, which is linked to the receipt of aid from an individual named Datok Abdul Malik and supposedly deposited into a bank, is fake and baseless,” he said.

Accordingly, a report was lodged by an officer from the Johor Police Media Unit to refute the video’s legitimacy, and an investigation is currently underway under Section 419 and Section 420/511 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Kumar said Johor police take seriously the misuse of technology, including AI, for fraudulent or defamatory purposes that could tarnish the reputation of any party.

The public is advised not to further disseminate the video and to always verify the authenticity of information before believing or sharing content on social media.

Police also urge anyone with information related to the spread of the fake video to come forward and assist with investigations by contacting the nearest police station. — Bernama