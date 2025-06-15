KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — A man is believed to have suffered a seizure before losing control of his Perodua Myvi, which veered off the road and hit four pedestrians at Kilometre 68 of Jalan Kea Farm near Brinchang in Cameron Highlands today.

Cameron Highlands district police chief Superintendent Azri Ramli said the incident occurred around noon and involved a 24-year-old man and three girls aged two, eight and 10.

All four sustained injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment at Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital.

“Preliminary investigations found the 22-year-old driver was heading from Brinchang to Kea Farm when he is believed to have suffered a seizure.

The car lost control, veered onto the left shoulder and struck several pedestrians,” he said in a statement today.

Azri said checks showed the driver had no previous traffic summonses, tested negative for drugs, and had a medical history of seizures.

“A summons has been issued, and we advise the public not to circulate unverified information,” he added.