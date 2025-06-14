KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the chairman of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in connection with alleged misappropriation of the NGO’s funds.

Melaka Magistrate N. Sivashangari granted a seven-day remand order against the suspect following an application by the MACC yesterday morning.

According to a source, the man, in his 30s, was arrested at around 6.30 pm yesterday when he turned up to give his statement at the MACC office in Melaka.

“Yesterday, the MACC detained four individuals on remand over suspected abuse of power involving the misappropriation of NGO funds at their workplace.

“Following the arrests, the MACC obtained further information indicating that the chairman had conspired with the four suspects,” the source said.

The offences are believed to have been committed between 2015 and 2025.

Selangor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin@Hamim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, saying the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama



