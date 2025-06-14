SANDAKAN, June 14 — A tree tagging system is developed with the assistance of Sabah Forestry Department to mark the upcoming Malaysia Book of Records, the First Historical Tree Trail In Malaysia on June 28.

It will be officiated by Sandakan Municipal Council president Walter Kenson.

This was revealed during a courtesy call to Datuk Frederick Kugan, the Chief Conservator Forests at his office by Lai King Hang, founder and chairman of Sandakan Heritage Trail yesterday.

More than 200 participants from all walks of life are expected to follow the trail starting from Masjid Jamik, pausing at Agnes Keith’s House for the official presentation of Malaysia Book of Records Certificate.

Forty-two prominent trees within the Sandakan Heritage Trail have been identified, QR coded and tagged for visitors to enjoy the heritage sites and trees too.

This significant milestone for Sandakan is organised by Sandakan Heritage Trail Committee and Sandakan Tourism Association STAN with full support from the Sandakan Municipal Council and other voluntary organisations.

Present at the courtesy call were Dr Arthur Chung, Deputy Chief Conservator Forests who is also a senior team member of Sandakan Heritage Trail, senior officers of Sabah Forestry Department, representatives from STAN and Sabah Society Sandakan. — The Borneo Post





