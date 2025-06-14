KOTA KINABALU, June 14 — PKR Wanita vice-chief Datin Rufinah Pengeran has been appointed the party’s new Sabah Women’s chief, while Kalabakan division Wanita chief Noraini Abd Ghapur has been named as her deputy.

PKR Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek said the appointments were decided during a meeting she chaired yesterday.

“These appointments are crucial to ensure the smooth operation of Sabah PKR Wanita’s activities in preparation for the state election. I am confident in the strong commitment shown by the Sabah women’s wing.

“Rufinah’s leadership and experience will ensure the best preparations for the election,” Fadhlina said in a statement today.

She said Sabah PKR’s women’s wing had formed an election committee in January and is now actively operating to strengthen preparations at all levels.

“This is to ensure the women’s machinery is ready to enter the election arena in an organised and strategic manner,” said Fadhlina, who also urged all PKR Wanita members in the state to stand united and work towards victory in the elections.

Noraini Abd Ghapur (front row, second from right) is the new Sabah PKR women’s deputy chief. — Picture from Facebook/Noraini Abd Ghapur

The current term of the Sabah state legislative assembly expires on Nov 11. — Bernama