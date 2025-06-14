KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is awaiting the full written judgment in the Yusoff Rawther case to identify any gaps or shortcomings in the investigation process.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the force is prepared to enhance its investigative procedures through internal evaluation and a review of existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“PDRM acknowledges, respects and welcomes the reactions and views expressed by various quarters concerning the High Court’s decision in the Yusoff Rawther case.

“These views reflect a genuine interest in ensuring that the country’s criminal justice system continues to uphold the principles of justice and human rights,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that all police reports are investigated fairly and without prejudice, including cases involving high-profile suspects, and that decisions on prosecutions are made in accordance with Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution, under the discretion of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Razarudin said the police report lodged by Yusoff Rawther on 12 September 2024 was investigated in parallel with two investigation papers relating to the discovery of cannabis and imitation firearms.

He added that there was no necessity to record a statement from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as the required action had been taken at the initial stage of the complaint.

“At that juncture, PDRM had submitted both investigation papers to the AGC with recommendations for prosecution. Based on the available evidence at the time, it was deemed sufficient to charge Yusoff Rawther without the need to interview any other parties to complete the investigation.

“As with other cases previously decided by the courts, PDRM remains attentive to judgments that are not in its favour and is committed to taking proactive measures to improve the quality of investigations and strengthen prosecutorial outcomes,” he said.

On June 12, Yusoff Rawther was acquitted and discharged by the High Court of charges of trafficking 305 grams of cannabis and possessing two imitation pistols on Sept 6 last year.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the 32-year-old at the close of the prosecution’s case. — Bernama