KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The government is waiving education levy payments for all private learning institutions for one year, starting January 1, 2026.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the move aims to reduce the financial burden faced by these institutions, New Straits Times reported today.

“This is to allow these institutions to improve their resources and learning materials.

“We want to ensure that our children receive the best possible training because that is the key to success,” he was quoted as saying during the launch of National Training Week 2025 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds here.

He said the exemption will cover all levels, including preschools, primary and secondary schools, vocational colleges, and institutions of higher learning.

Anwar said the decision was made after taking into account feedback from education and training institutions.

He said many had appealed to the government for support to ease operational pressures.

Anwar directed the secretaries-general of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources to monitor the institutions and ensure their service remains top notch after the exemption.

Employers are required to pay a levy to the Human Resource Development Corporation, an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources, for training and skills development under the Human Resources Development Act 2001 (Act 612).



