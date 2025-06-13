KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Two people were killed and six others injured in an accident involving a car and a lorry at Kilometre 37 of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Highway near Kampung Chegar Perah near Lipis, Pahang, at around 5.30am today.

Lipis District Police Chief Superintendent Ismail Man said the car, driven by a 45-year-old man, was carrying seven family members from Klang and was en route to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab 2 in Kota Baru to visit relatives, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

The victims who died were identified as Roslawati Mat Daud, 50, and a six-year-old boy, Aqif Azfar Azman.

“Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries.

“The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the rear of a lorry that was parked on the roadside,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the 33-year-old lorry driver and his assistant had stopped by the roadside to relieve themselves.

They were travelling from Melaka to Ketereh to deliver furniture.

Both were unharmed in the incident.

The car driver and five other family members were taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Witnesses are urged to come forward to assist in the investigation.