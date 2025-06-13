KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The statement-taking session involving a highway concession holder bearing the title “Tan Sri”, who is under investigation over alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds related to the construction of a Klang Valley highway, has been rescheduled to next Thursday.

This comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was unable to complete its session at the individual’s residence yesterday due to health issues, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

However, it has been learnt that investigators, together with the MACC Tactical Team (ACTS), carried out a search at the Tan Sri’s residence beginning 9am yesterday, which concluded at 1.30am today.

It is understood that several residential units within the vicinity of the main property were searched during the operation.

During the search, MACC is believed to have seized various luxury items, although no official confirmation has been made.

When contacted by Utusan Malaysia, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the postponement of the statement-taking session.

He said a medical report issued by the Tan Sri’s attending physician confirmed that his current condition does not permit him to proceed with giving a full statement.

“MACC respects the medical assessment and the doctor’s advice. The session will be rescheduled once he has fully recovered, which is expected next week.

“Yesterday’s session lasted only about two to three hours before it had to be cut short on medical grounds,” he said.

When asked whether any new seizures had been made in connection with the Tan Sri, Azam said further details would be announced in due course.