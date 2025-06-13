KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he is open to granting discounts on debts owed by companies under the Royal Malaysian Police Cooperative Bhd (KPDRM), but ruled out a full cancellation.

Speaking at KPDRM’s annual general meeting, Anwar was responding to a request by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for the government to write off debts linked to past “poor business decisions” by the cooperative’s companies.

“On asking for debt cancellation, Tan Sri Razarudin — if you owe, you pay lah,” Anwar said in his speech, drawing light laughter from the audience.

“Right, so we can negotiate. I don’t think it’s right to relieve all. But I feel, based on the performance of the police and the current management, we can give reasonable discounts.”

Razarudin earlier announced a dividend payout of 5.8 per cent on subscription capital and 9.2 per cent on share capital for the financial year 2024, amounting to RM36.14 million.

He did not disclose the total amount of debt owed by the KPDRM-owned firms or the exact sum he hoped would be cancelled.