KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Flights by airlines from Malaysia to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, are unaffected and remain on schedule as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad is open for operations after temporary closure following the deadly crash of an Air India flight shortly after takeoff.

Currently, AirAsia Malaysia operates five weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Ahmedabad, while Malaysia Airlines has eight direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Ahmedabad every week.

In its latest post on X, Ahmedabad Airport said that all flight operations at the airport have resumed.

“For the latest flight information, please stay connected with your airline and our official updates,” it said.

“AirAsia continues to operate flights from/to Ahmedabad,” the low cost airline told Bernama when queried on its flight schedule to the city in western India.

Similarly, Malaysia Airlines flights to the city are also not affected.

An Air India flight bound for London and carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed on Thursday shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

The flight AI171 departed at 1.38 pm local time.

The crashed Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese citizens on board.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by the tragic accident involving Air India, it said in its X platform.

“Our hearts are with the passengers, crew and their loved ones during this tragic time. We stand with Air India and all who have been impacted by this tragedy,” it said.

Batik Air Malaysia also shared its deepest condolences to the people affected by the crash.

“Our deepest condolences and hearts go out to everyone affected by the Air India incident. In the skies, we may fly under different names, but in moments like this, we stand together as one aviation family. To the passengers, crew, and loved ones, you are in our thoughts,” it said. — Bernama