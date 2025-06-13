KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bukit Aman has confirmed that a rapper is among three Malaysian men arrested by Laotian authorities on May 27, 2025, allegedly for attempting to smuggle 86 kilogrammes of cannabis.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police were informed of the arrests by the Foreign Ministry on June 3, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

“I can confirm that three local men, including a rapper, were detained by Laotian authorities on May 28 upon arrival at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.

“Checks on six pieces of luggage belonging to the suspects uncovered 103 plastic packages containing cannabis weighing a total of 86 kilogrammes,” he said when contacted today.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the group had planned to board a Thai Airways flight from Laos to Germany to deliver the drugs.

The three men are aged between 25 and 29.

“Immigration Department records show that they departed Malaysia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on May 22.

“However, checks with Thai authorities showed no record of them entering or exiting Thailand on that date,” Razarudin said.

He added that information obtained through interrogation would be shared with the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) for further action.

Yesterday, media reports stated that three Malaysians were arrested at Wattay International Airport after attempting to smuggle more than 100 packages of cannabis weighing approximately 86 kilogrammes.

According to The Laotian Times, the arrests were made by customs officers, airport security personnel and other agencies after they detected suspicious behaviour from the trio during a routine inspection.

The seizure was made on May 27 after airport officials noticed irregular activity during the screening process.