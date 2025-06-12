KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Three Malaysians, including a local rapper, were arrested in Laos on May 27 for allegedly attempting to smuggle 103 packets of cannabis weighing about 86kg through Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.

According to Kosmo! Online, citing The Laotian Times, the cannabis was concealed in six suitcases and was believed to be bound for Germany.

Authorities comprising customs officers, airport security, and other enforcement agencies reportedly became suspicious of the trio during routine screening procedures.

A subsequent inspection of their luggage uncovered 103 packages of marijuana with an estimated total weight of 86 kilograms.

The suspects were allegedly preparing to board a Thai Airways flight to Germany, where the drugs were believed to be headed.

Separately, the New Straits Times today quoted Federal Narcotics Crime Investigation Department acting director Deputy Commissioner Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali as confirming the arrests.

“We are currently verifying whether the cannabis originated in Malaysia or Thailand,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing, with Malaysian authorities working closely with their Laotian counterparts to trace the source of the drugs and uncover possible links to trafficking networks.