KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — No Malaysians were affected by Israel’s strike on Tehran earlier today, according to Malaysia’s ambassador to Iran, Khairi Omar.

He confirmed that all 29 Malaysians registered with the embassy are safe, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Tehran is closely monitoring the situation.

“At present, the situation is under control. The embassy will continue to observe developments as they unfold,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, international media reported that Israel had launched an attack on Tehran, claiming to target Iran’s nuclear and military facilities.

The strike reportedly killed several individuals, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami and two prominent nuclear scientists, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi.