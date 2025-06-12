KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — A Singaporean driver involved in a road rage incident in Johor has been fined RM9,100 (S$2,760) by the magistrates’ court in Johor Baru after pleading guilty to charges of mischief and insulting behaviour.

Cheng Kuan Poh, 40, was fined RM4,300 for mischief resulting in property damage and RM4,800 for using words or gestures intended to insult another’s modesty, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

Both offences carry the possibility of fines or jail terms — up to three months’ imprisonment for mischief and up to five years for insulting behaviour.

Cheng, a human resources manager, asked for leniency, telling the court he had no prior criminal record in Malaysia, is single, supports his elderly parents, and earns about S$2,000 monthly.

He was arrested on June 8, a day after allegedly kicking and damaging a Malaysian couple’s car in a road altercation in Skudai’s Tun Aminah area.

The couple lodged a police report on June 7, stating that Cheng, driving a Singapore-registered Toyota Altis, had repeatedly honked at them before a verbal exchange led to him kicking their vehicle.

Videos of the incident later went viral on social media.