MELAKA, June 12 — A 17-year-old Form Five student has been arrested as the prime suspect in the double murder of his mother and elder brother at their home in Taman Rambai Mutiara, Bukit Rambai early this morning.

The Star Online reported the Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar as saying, the teenager allegedly stabbed his 51-year-old mother multiple times while she was asleep in her bedroom around 5am.

The suspect’s 21-year-old brother, who attempted to intervene, was also fatally attacked.

“Both victims died at the scene from their injuries,” Dzulkhairi reportedly told reporters at the Melaka police headquarters in Bukit Beruang today.

The suspect also allegedly assaulted his 13-year-old brother, who remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Melaka Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed the teenager was unhappy with his mother — a teacher at a vernacular primary school — over constant pressure to excel in his studies and score high marks in examinations.

“He was reportedly told to study late into the night and was often reprimanded by his mother,” Dzulkhairi said, adding that neighbours had heard frequent arguments between the suspect and his family.

Police believe the suspect used a 20cm penknife in the attack, which they later found in his school bag.

When officers arrived, the teen was seen sitting calmly on the porch of the house.

Initially, he claimed the murders were the result of a robbery. However, police said CCTV footage and his eventual confession led to his arrest.

Investigations also revealed the suspect had planned the attack, having purchased the knife several days earlier.

“We consider the case solved, with revenge as the likely motive,” Dzulkhairi said.