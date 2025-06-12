IPOH, June 12 — The Perak government will submit a proposal to the federal government to upgrade the East-West Highway (JRTB) linking Gerik and Jeli, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the state government will also propose the development of a new alignment to replace the current route, which links Perak to the East Coast states.

“The matter (proposal to improve JRTB) was discussed during the state executive council meeting yesterday.

“I have asked Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (State Infrastructure, Energy, Water, and Public Transport Committee chairman) to prepare the proposal,” he said, adding that he would also propose the matter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his working visit to Lumut this Sunday.

He spoke to reporters today after officiating the closing ceremony of Perak Export Day 2025, hosted by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, which was also attended by its chairman, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, here.

Elaborating, Saarani said JRTB has been out of concession for the past 40 years, adding that it is high time to conduct a more thorough review of the route.

“Parts of the road have worn down to the base, exposing the soil. Patching is no longer an option. That’s why we’ve asked Datuk Seri Nizar to outline what needs to be done in terms of alignment, road widening, construction materials, and all necessary elements, including street lighting and road markings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the state government will also propose the upgrading of Gerik Hospital, as well as increasing the number of related facilities and medical specialists along the route.

“In the event of a major incident, Gerik Hospital is insufficient to handle a large number of casualties. The federal government should also consider providing additional facilities such as mobile police stations or fire and rescue brigades along the JRTB route,” he said, adding that this is to ensure shorter response time.

On Monday, 15 Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students were killed when a chartered bus travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned after colliding with a multi-purpose vehicle on the highway. — Bernama