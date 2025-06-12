JOHOR BARU, June 12 — The Johor Customs Department has uncovered an international drug syndicate’s tactic of using courier services to smuggle narcotics from Hong Kong to Malaysia, seizing nearly RM1 million worth of drugs.

Johor Customs Department director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said the bust was made after enforcement officers inspected two suspicious parcels at a Pos Laju office here on April 23.

“An inspection of the parcels revealed a white bottle containing black liquid, which tested positive for morphine. The liquid weighed 10.194 kilogrammes and had an estimated street value of RM955,687,” he said at a press conference at Menara Kastam here today.

Aminul Izmeer said investigations revealed the parcels had been sent from Hong Kong to a two-storey terrace house in Pulai, Johor. However, the owner of the house and the individuals involved are still under investigation.

He added that the syndicate had disguised the drugs as candy and placed them in black liquid bottles to evade detection.

“This is a major success for the Johor Customs Department this year. We will continue to intensify inspections of suspicious parcels at all entry points, including courier centres,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.