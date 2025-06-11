PASIR MAS, June 11 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

On the first count, Mohd Zamri Mustafa, 50, was charged with possessing a Glock 19 pistol without a valid permit at a house in Jalan Meranti, here, at 8.30 pm last May 29.

The charge, under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and a minimum of six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

He was also charged with possessing 47 bullets, which include type A USA 9mm LUGER, FC 9mm LUGER, AP 14 9mm LUGER, PMC 9mm LUGER and S3 9mm LUGER, without any valid permit or licence at the same place, date and time.

For possession of the ammunition, Mohd Zamri was charged with committing the offence under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, which provides imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aiysha Na’ilah Harizan did not offer bail as the case is non-bailable.

Following this, Judge Zulkipli Abdullah ordered Mohd Zamri, unrepresented, to be detained in prison pending disposal of the case. He also set July 14 for the mention of the case. — Bernama