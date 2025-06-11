SUBANG, June 11 — Selangor is keen to future-proof its next generation by equipping students with essential digital skills needed to keep pace with rapid global development, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Applauding the commencement of Advancing Future Skills for All (FS4A) Selangor Scale-Up today, he said it aligns with the aspirations laid out in Rancangan Struktur Negeri Selangor 2035, particularly Teras 1 on strengthening economic growth through digital transformation, and Teras 3 involving inclusive and equitable access to quality education.

“This scale-up initiative in Selangor, generously supported by Google and implemented by ARUS Academy in collaboration with the Education Ministry, Unicef, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and CelcomDigi, is not just timely, it is strategic.

“This programme is a brilliant example of what a public-private partnership can achieve. We have Google and CelcomDigi, deeply committed to our communities and ensuring every Malaysian child gets vital digital skills,” he said in his opening speech during the launch of FS4A - Selangor Scale Up here today.

Amirudin also said the programme is also expected to complement state government initiative involving Artificial Intelilligence (AI) Trailblazers.

“We believe that this is an effort that will lead to our ability to enter the AI realm boldly, not just as users or consumers but as part of the creators of the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, CelcomDigi, in a statement, noted that the programme, funded by Google, is tailored to address real needs on the ground, beginning with schools in the education districts of Gombak, Petaling Utama, Petaling Perdana, and Klang, with a three-phase rollout from June to September this year.

According to the statement, selected teachers of Computer Science and Design and Technology subjects as well as District Education Officers will be upskilled and trained to co-lead digital workshops for fellow teachers in their districts aimed to create a multiplier effect across schools, especially in underserved and near low-cost housing areas.

It also stated that in Phase one, 48 teachers will undergo a one-day intensive session to become Master Trainers within their districts.

“These Master Trainers, with the support of the District Education Officers will then colead Phase 2 by conducting hands-on digital skills workshops in 10 schools each in their respective districts, reaching over 120 teachers and students across 40 schools from July-August.

“In Phase three, these trained teachers will implement FS4A training materials in the classrooms, resulting in over 13,000 students across 88 schools being digitally equipped. Participating schools will receive grants to run school-based digital learning projects tailored to their students,” according to the statement. — Bernama